EACC Declines Court Order In Oparanya Graft Case

oparanya

oparanya

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) is not ready to release the Ksh 2 million seized from former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s house despite being ordered to.

According to EACC the money cannot be released as they are yet to establish its source.

“The court is saying Sh2m is a small amount to Oparanya but It’s a significant amount for the people of Kenya. Give us time to probe” said Lawyer Philip Kagucia.

Oparanya through his lawyer Davis Osiemo contested the EACC’s move to hold his money saying the search warrants had clearly defined what was to be seized.

“When we ask them what the connection is between that money and what they are probing, they are not forthcoming with information,” he said.

EACC maintained that the source of the money is yet to be established but noted that the money will assist them in the probe against the former governor.

“If money came out of Kakamega county illegally or irregularly, at some point he will still retain the value. This Sh2m represents the value. And one of the issues at hand is proceeds of crime which falls within our mandate,” added Kagucia.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyuki had ordered the prosecution and counsel for Oparanya to meet and agree on the documents that are essential to the case so that they can be kept. The rest will be given to the former county chief.

Oparanya was arrested alongside his two wives in July over embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his era as the county governor.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader has however denied involvement in graft saying he was being targeted.

Also Read: Win For Oparanya As Court Issues Orders in Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Case

