EACC Issues New Update on Oparanya’s Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Davis Oginde has revealed that the commission has completed  in-depth investigations against former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee on Tuesday October 3, Oginde said the commission has forwarded Oparanya’s file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action

“The recent case involving a former governor (Oparanya) we summoned to EACC offices for probing. As we speak now, we have just concluded our investigations into this particular person. We have forwarded that file to the ODPP for further action,” Oginde stated.

He noted that Oparanya has  a case to answer based on findings from EACC’s investigations.

“We cannot forward files to the ODPP without evidence of wrongdoing and we are going to follow this method because we have a systematic way of doing things,” he stated.

The former CITAM church Bishop at the same time slammed the ODM party for defending Oparanya and accusing EACC of targeting opposition politicians.

“The party to which this former governor belongs to came out in full force alleging that this was politicization and weaponization of EACC. Our mandate as EACC is that we are supposed to respond to all kinds of corruption and bribery cases,” he said.

This comes a month after Oparanya alongside his spouses were arresyed and grilled by EACC detectives about the alleged embezzlement of Ksh.1.3 billion during his two-term tenure as Kakamega Governor.

EACC in a statement alleged that the county funds were looted through proxies and associates of the former governor.

“The Commission conducted a successful search on various targets as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of embezzlement of public funds amounting to over Kes. 1.3 billion from Kakamega County during the reign of former Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and where it was found that public funds were unlawfully acquired through proxies and associates,” EACC stated.


