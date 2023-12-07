Education CS Responds to Raila’s Contract Termination Claim Amid KCPE Results Error

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has refuted claims that the Kenya Kwanza administration through the Ministry of Education revoked a contract issued to a UK corporation, resulting in irregularities in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Machogu who was summoned by the National Assembly education committee stated that the Ministry did not terminate any kind of contract issued to a UK firm as alleged by the ODM party leader.

The Education cabinet secretary pointed out that the contracts are given competitively on an annual basis.

“We have not terminated anybody’s contract. I would like to clear the air that nobody’s contract was

terminated. Actually, each and every year a contract is made,” said CS Machogu.

Former Prime Minister during a presser stated that the Ministry of Education had terminated a contract issued to a UK firm after it refused to give kickbacks.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration awarded the contract to a Mombasa Road-based company. It did

not have the capacity and could not assure the integrity of the exams. The Mombasa Road-based

company outsourced to a company based in India,” added the Education CS.

At the same time, Machogu dismissed allegations that exam marking was rushed. He told the committee members that the Ministry took great care in marking, verification, and validation before issuing the exam results.

He blamed the SMS provider for several exam results glitches. The CS promised to create a new mechanism in which parents can obtain free results from subsequent national tests.

This comes after 133 students were awarded wrong marks in the recently released KCPE exams.

