Edwin Sifuna Calls Out Azimio MPs Holding Meeting With President Ruto

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called out Azimio la Umoja MPs who have been meeting President William Ruto at State House recently.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sifuna opined that it is absurd for the lawmakers to visit State House just to discuss development noting that it was obvious there was a different agenda.

“As a tax payer, you are not required to beg for development. Just like Govt doesn’t call you to State House when taxing you, you likewise don’t need a meeting there to get development. Its your right. These statehouse visitors are being dishonest but you already knew that,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM secretary general watered down some of the reasons given for the meetings, daring the MPs to release a list of deliberations made in the meetings so that their constituents can hold them accountable for implementation.

“It would also be interesting to get a list of the “development” discussed from each member who went to statehouse so that their electorate can follow up on implementation.” He stated.

Senator Sifuna compared the situation to the Nyayo era, when the opposition was going through a rough patch, and said that it was during such times that loyalty stood out.

“I have a fairly famous Uncle. Even during the tough Nyayo era, he and 6 other MPs stood firm in defense of the people and what was right. Just 7 people with “beards” and a resolve. In these things its never about quantity. Its Quality,” he said.

His sentiments come after over 30 MPs from the Jubilee party met President Ruto at State House.

The lawmakers committed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government and abandoning the revolution agenda by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

