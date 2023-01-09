Connect with us

Politics

Edwin Sifuna Calls Out Dp Rigathi Gachagua For Interfering With Nairobi Matters

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has chastised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his spat with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over plans to remove matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a statement on Monday January the ODM Secretary General slammed the DP for interfering with Nairobi County matters. 

Senator Sifuna also explained that the residents of Nairobi were receptive to change, which could occur if the Governor was given the autonomy to make decisions regarding the county, such as moving the matatus out of the central business district.

“I firmly believe that Gachagua can be safely ignored but I was elected by the people to draw the line in our constitutional and democratic order when anyone becomes a threat ” Sifuna stated.

“The Governors are not accountable to Gachagua. He has no authority over county government and must refrain from interfering with their operations,” he added.

In addition, the Senator stated that Gachagua’s comments were uninformed and that he would have to answer to the people who elected him, not Sakaja, for his actions.

Sifuna urged Sakaja to prioritize fulfilling his promises to the people and other assigned responsibilities.

“Gachagua grossly overestimates himself and his influence over Nairobi politics. The people who hold sway over city political affairs are known and they haven’t spoken. Governor Sakaja knows this fact and should proceed to execute his agenda in the manner he sees fit,” he remarked.

FB IMG 1664435260631

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Image File

His comments come after DP Gachagua stated that he has the power to order any Governor across the country..

“There is no governor that I cannot tell what they need to do. It is there outlined in the Executive order issued by the president, that I’m the bridge between the National and County Governors,” Gachagua stated during an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday January 8. 

