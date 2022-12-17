Edwin Sifuna in Trouble as Gem MP Reveals Plan to Remove him as the ODM Sec-Gen

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has been warned that he might lose the opposition party position come next year.

This is after Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo stated that he is interested in the role and is planning to oust Sifuna in 2023.

“I am going to be the next ODM secretary general come next year. It is just a matter of time,” Odhiambo said at a function in Siaya on Friday December 16.

Odhiambo intimated that he would meet with key party members to strategize on his bid to topple Sifuna from the influential position.

The MP challenged his critics saying there is nothing significant that they have done to grow the Orange party adding that he has the experience and knowledge on how to make a perfect party spokesperson and revamp the political vehicle whose engine power has been waning over the years.

If successful, the move could be a setback for Sifuna, who has been instrumental in defending the party and selling its agenda across the country.

Sifuna took over as party secretary general in 2015 after Sports CS Ababu Namwamba was ousted.

Ababu who was then a Budalangi MP elected on an ODM ticket had supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was seeking a second term in 2017.

The Raila-led ODM party has not held grassroots elections in a while, with the current officeholders having been in office for a long time.

The party planned to hold elections in 2021, but the National Executive Council postponed them because the party was focused on the 2022 August 9 elections.

There are fears that the opposition party could crumble ahead of the 2027 general elections. A number of Nyanza politicians have ditched the party including former governors Okoth Obado, Evans Kidero, James Ongwae and Jack Ranguma.

