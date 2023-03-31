Connect with us

Politics

Eric Omondi quits comedy

By

Published

Eric Omondi and his Girls

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has revealed that he may soon quit comedy to focus on what he describes as changing the economic status of the country.

During an interview with Ramogi TV, Omondi expressed concerns about the high cost of living and the plight of many Kenyans who are presently suffering and cannot even afford basic needs such as food.

“It is a serious time, we’re no longer laughing, we’re in tough times. People are suffering, they’re starving, they can’t afford basic needs. Fortunately, God has given me a voice and platform,” he said. Omondi added that he will now focus on speaking for the voiceless to bring change in society.

After 16 years in the comedy industry, Omondi believes it is time to hang up the microphone and pick up a different mantle. He stated that he has entertained people long enough and is now ready to tackle pressing issues in society.

The self-proclaimed ‘President of Comedy in Africa’ rubbished allegations that he is backed by the opposition political party, stating that his activism is a sole endeavor.

He added that he has made enough money for himself and does not need the help of politicians. When asked if he plans to vie for a political seat in the future, Omondi stated that he does not need to be elected as a parliamentarian as he is already the most followed.

Omondi’s announcement comes at a time when the country is grappling with high unemployment rates, inflation, and a struggling economy.

