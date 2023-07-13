Escalation of Anti-Government Protests:Expect three days of protests next week, Senator Sifuna tells Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has declared that the opposition will intensify anti-government protests in the coming week.

Speaking on Thursday, the legislator stated that the Kenya Kwanza government must listen to the demands of Kenyans before the protests will cease.

Sifuna attributed the decision of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to what he perceived as the failure of the Kenya Kwanza administration to heed the concerns of Kenyans.

He emphasized that Kenya Kwanza does not have the authority to order the arrest of Raila Odinga, the leader of the opposition.

Sifuna announced that the protests will take place for three consecutive days, from Monday to Wednesday, until President Ruto addresses the grievances of Kenyans.

On Wednesday, demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the high cost of living and the Finance Act of 2023.

Despite a police directive not to venture out, protesters across the country disregarded the order, resulting in violent clashes.

Tragically, the protests led to the loss of seven lives, including four in Mlolongo, two in Kitengela, and one in Emali, Makueni County, with many others sustaining injuries.

Senator Sifuna highlighted the frustration of Kenyans, who are grappling with high taxation imposed by the government during challenging economic times.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga, the leader of Azimio la Umoja, was compelled to cancel a planned rally at Kamukunji grounds on Wednesday due to intelligence reports suggesting that armed pro-government individuals would target attendees.

Addressing the media at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) in Nairobi, Raila Odinga referred to the nationwide protests as a success despite incidents of police brutality. He alleged an elaborate scheme by the Kenya Kwanza government to unleash armed assailants on peaceful rally participants at Kamukunji grounds. Odinga claimed that these individuals were under explicit orders to shoot into the crowd while enjoying police protection.

The opposition leader affirmed that the protests would persist until the government addresses the real issues affecting Kenyans. Odinga demanded that President Ruto openly repeal the Finance Act of 2023 and implement measures to alleviate the high cost of living.