Esther Passaris Clarifies Reports Of Telling Off Raila Over Alleged Threats

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed reports that she lashed out at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over sending her threats.

In a statement via Twitter, on Tuesday June 20, Passaris stated that she respects the former Prime Minister and holds him in high regard.

“Treat this fake news with the contempt it deserves. I have nothing but respect for my Party Leader, the Rt. Hon RailaOdinga,” she tweeted.

According to the flagged post, Passaris had told the Azimio leader to stop calling her and sending her threats.

“Wewe Raila acha Kisirani. I was elected to represent the people of Nairobi County and not the Odinga family. Vitisho utapeleka kwako usinipee pressure. Wacha kunipigia Simu. I am not your girlfriend,” the quote attributed to her stated.

Passaris has been on the spot in recent days after she voted for the aFinance Bill 2023 against the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s stand.

The voting for the controversial Bill was also preceded by Passaris attending the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7 which was boycotted by the Azimio leadership.

Speaking on Thursday last week, Passaris stated that she voted for the Bill as the government needs money to fund development projects.

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that,” she explained.

Passaris also defended the Housing Fund, Passaris saying the country needs to eliminate slums through the fund.

“Even in Azimio, we contained the need to have decent houses in our manifesto. There is an outcry from a lot of people but without pain, there is no gain. We need to eliminate slums. I support the housing policy,” she added.

