Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Esther Passaris Clarifies Reports Of Telling Off Raila Over Alleged Threats

By

Published

unnamed (6)

File image of Esther Passaris.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed reports that she lashed out at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over sending her threats.

In a statement via Twitter, on Tuesday June 20, Passaris stated that she respects the former Prime Minister and holds him in high regard. 

“Treat this fake news with the contempt it deserves. I have nothing but respect for my Party Leader, the Rt. Hon RailaOdinga,” she tweeted. 

According to the flagged post, Passaris had told the Azimio leader to stop calling her and sending her threats.

“Wewe Raila acha Kisirani. I was elected to represent the people of Nairobi County and not the Odinga family. Vitisho utapeleka kwako usinipee pressure. Wacha kunipigia Simu. I am not your girlfriend,” the quote attributed to her stated. 

Passaris has been on the spot in recent days after she voted for the aFinance Bill 2023 against the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s stand. 

The voting for the controversial Bill was also preceded by Passaris attending the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7 which was boycotted by the Azimio leadership.

Speaking on Thursday last week, Passaris stated that she voted for the Bill as the government needs money to fund development projects. 

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that,” she explained.

Passaris also defended the Housing Fund, Passaris saying the country needs to eliminate slums through the fund.

“Even in Azimio, we contained the need to have decent houses in our manifesto. There is an outcry from a lot of people but without pain, there is no gain. We need to eliminate slums. I support the housing policy,” she added.

Also Read: Esther Passaris Explains Why She Has Not Been Joining Azimio Demos

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019