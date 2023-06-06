Connect with us

Politics

Esther Passaris Explains Why She Has Not Been Joining Azimio Demos

By

Published

unnamed (6)

File image of Esther Passaris.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has come out to reveal why she skipped Azimio la Umoja anti-government demos in March.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with KTN News, Passaris stated that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which does not allow her to engage in demos.

The Nairobi woman rep however said that she believes people have a right to demonstrate.

“I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder since 2017 and I’ve never recovered. It gets worse. So I personally will not join maandamanos.

“Everybody has a right to express themselves, to go out and demonstrate but personally, for health reasons, I do not go for demonstrations,” said Passaris.

The second term Women rep at the same stated that the government should sit down with the opposition and talk about matters affecting Kenyans.

“We’ve got some hardcore from both sides. This hardcore saying they do not want handshake but Baba (Azimio leader Raila Odinga) wants the country governed well,” Passaris said.

The ODM women rep also said the high cost of living will go up before it comes down.

The Azimio la Umoja has held a series of protests in Nairobi aimed at disrupting government activities. Demonstrations were also seen in Kisumu and Migori counties. However, a cease-fire was declared in April to allow for bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government, and no one took to the streets for a few weeks.

The bipartisan talks are currently suspended after the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza camps reached a stalemate over some issues.

Also Read: Esther Passaris Defends DP Gachagua Over Finance Bill Remarks

