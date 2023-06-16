Esther Passaris Speaks On Reports Of Dumping Azimio, Explains Why She Voted For Finance Bill

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed reports claiming that she decamped from Azimio la Umoja to join the government under President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday June 15 outside parliament Passaris defended her move to vote for the Finance Bill 2023 saying she took the oath of office to serve all Kenyans irrespective of political affiliations.

“I’m still in Azimio, I have been in ODM since 2007 and I have supported Baba and he has also supported us. We cannot deliver services to Kenyans without money, the country has a huge debt at the moment. We take the oath of office, we swear to work for everyone and not only those who voted for us,” she stated.

Passaris explained that the government needed to collect money to function and to service debts.

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that,” she explained.

The second term Women Rep praised the Kenya Kwanza administration for increasing the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) money up to Ksh 30 billion from Ksh 15 billion and allocating Ksh 141 billion to the health sector.

On the Housing Fund, Passaris stated that the country needs to eliminate slums through the fund.

“Even in Azimio, we contained the need to have decent houses in our manifesto. There is an outcry from a lot of people but without pain, there is no gain. We need to eliminate slums. I support the housing policy,” she added.

Passaris is among the ODM lawmakers who will be facing disciplinary action after voting for the bill.

ODM in a statement on Thursday stated that it had received complaints from Kenyans regarding the conduct of its MPs during Wednesday’s vote on the Finance Bill 2023.

“In line with the Party’s disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” the party said.

