Politics

Eugene Wamalwa Hints At Return Of Demos Over Finance Bill 2023

Eugene Wamalwa

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has signaled that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenta coalition would go back to the streets to protest against the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Saturday, June 3 during the homecoming ceremony of the area member of parliament Raphael Wanjala, Wamalwa stated that the opposition coalition would pressure the government to scrap off some of the proposals in the bill.

“The truth of the matter is this proposal you are bringing, that there is a 16% VAT on fuel, 3% housing levy, these things are against the law and they will hurt Kenyans,” said Wamalwa.

He added, “If they will not have solved the VAT issue and other things that will hurt Kenyans then we will build pressure until they comply.”

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, speaking at the same gathering, urged all Azimio MPs to vote against the Bill at the National Assembly.

“Kenyans think that the Housing Levy is the only faulty issue in the Finance Bill. There are many other things in that Bill and we urge all Azimio leaders in the Senate and the National Assembly to make sure that that Bill does not pass. If it passes the problems Kenyans will face are a lot,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday dismissed the assertion that the bill will fail saying the Azimio camp does not have the numbers to oppose the bill.

”Even if you oppose the bill, it will go through because you don’t have the numbers, why would you oppose something that will go through?’ Gachagua posed.

Also Read: Government Withdraws Police Officers Attached To Azimio Leaders Ahead Of Demos 

