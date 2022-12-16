Eugene Wamalwa To Challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Elections

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has revealed that he will run for presidency in the 2027 general elections.

Wamalwa who supported Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections stated that President William Ruto is on the path of failure and claimed he is muzzling key constitutional bodies and the criminal justice system.

Wamalwa who served during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure said, he has all the experience he needs to be at the helm of the country’s management.

“We have had a very good chat with our leadership that after we conclude our NDC you will be having a presidential candidate of DAP_K. I am truly honored that my colleagues have requested me and that since the 10 years I have worked with as Cabinet secretary of different sectors, I am now coming back to politics and when we start that journey in January I will be ready,” said Wamalwa.

“We believe we are the party of the future of the western because the ANC and Ford Kenya are now captured in Kenya kwanza and there is a vacuum growing and we want to grow into it and also they are not going to fill presidential candidates both of them said they will back the president and we are not part of the 2047 but rather we are going for this in 2027.” He added.

Wamalwa went on to criticize President Ruto for planning to create the position of the Official Leader of Opposition.

“If you said you will not change a comma in this Constitution, why are you now going back to change the new constitutions creating new offices when Kenyans are sleeping hungry and hardly making an ends meet. I hear there is the first Lady Office, now wants to put an opposition office and even the first daughters office this is not the time to be creating new offices,” Wamalwa remarked.

