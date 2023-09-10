Ex- Migori Governor Nelson Mahanga Dies in Nairobi

Former Migori Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga Mwita is dead.

Mahanga passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted.

Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko in a statement on Saturday night mourned Mahanga and sent his condolences to the family and relatives of the former deputy governor.

“With a heavy heart, I send my sincere condolences to family, friends, relatives, and the entire citizenry of Migori County and Kenya at large for the unfortunate demise of our first Deputy Governor Hon. Nelson Mahanga Mwita. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. My deepest empathy,” Governor Ayacko stated.

In a separate statement, the Migori County Government eulogized Mahanga as a devoted leader in public service who gave his best for the betterment of the society.

“With great commiseration, we register our sincere condolences to the family, friends and the people of Migori for having lost such a useful leader. May His Soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement read.

Mahanga served as Deputy Governor for Migori County for two terms between 2013 and 2022 under ex-Governor Okoth Obado.

In 2020, Mahanga took over some county functions after the High Court blocked Obado from accessing his office over corruption charges.

“I would like to tell Migori residents and Kenyans that we do not have a power vacuum in Migori. The county will continue to function well and we have robust county executive committee meetings,” Mahanga stated then.

The deceased was a respected banker and marketer who kept a low profile throughout his term as the Migori Deputy Governor.

His body has been transferred to the Lee Funeral home as the family begins preparations for his send-off.

