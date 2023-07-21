Exclusive: Father whose toddler was teargassed speaks on ordeal

On July 21, Kenyan comedian turned activist, Eric Omondi, paid a visit to Victor Juma after he was arrested by anti-riot police.

Juma gained prominence after a viral video captured him facing off with law enforcement authorities in Mathare Constituency when tear gas was lobbed into his house during opposition-led demonstrations.

In the viral video, Juma passionately confronted the police officers, questioning their actions of throwing tear gas into his home when no one from his household was participating in the protests.

He expressed his anguish over the use of tear gas on innocent civilians, particularly his child who fainted due to the gas exposure.

“Why have you tear gassed my child? Who are you pointing at? You want to shoot me? Just know you have also sired children. You want to kill my child? You’ve tear gassed my child and she fainted in the house. Beat me. I haven’t carried any weapons. I have come from the house to tell you the truth. What are you telling me? You are hurting our children. Why did you tear gas my child?” Juma shouted at the gathered officers.

Following Juma’s arrest, Eric Omondi spoke in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, expressing concerns about Juma’s well-being in police custody.

He mentioned that they are working to secure Juma’s bail and explore his legal rights. Eric also aims to assist Juma in finding employment to support his family once he is released.

According to Eric Omondi, during their conversations, Juma revealed that the police intentionally fired tear gas into his house during the protests, causing his toddler daughter to collapse.

This left Juma and his wife torn between seeking immediate medical attention for their child or remaining at home to avoid further confrontation with the police during the tense situation outside.

Driven by his frustration and concern for his family’s safety, Juma confronted the gathered anti-riot police officers, leading to his arrest.

Eric Omondi added that once Juma is released, he plans to visit the family and offer support during this challenging time.