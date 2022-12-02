Ferdinand Waititu Lands Plum Job in William Ruto’s Government 

Former Kiambu Governor has landed a role in the Kenya Kwanza government.
Waititu has been appointed as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.
The commission will be chaired by Pamela Olet.
More to follow……
Hi, what are you looking for?
Former Kiambu Governor has landed a role in the Kenya Kwanza government.
Waititu has been appointed as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.
The commission will be chaired by Pamela Olet.
More to follow……
(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...
A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries
(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...
Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered