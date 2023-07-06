Connect with us

Finner Details of New Job MCSK Boss Ezekiel Mutua Has Offered Stivo Simple Boy

Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), has extended a job offer to Stivo Simple Boy, a sensational singer in Kenya.

In a meeting held recently, Mutua and Stivo Simple Boy discussed an arrangement where the singer would become an ambassador for the youth at MCSK, focusing on promoting music-related issues and representing their interests.

The meeting came after Stivo Simple Boy candidly spoke about his struggles to afford basic necessities, capturing the attention and concern of Mutua.

Recognizing the singer’s potential and passion, Mutua also reached out to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) to explore an ambassadorial deal for Stivo Simple Boy.

During their discussion, Stivo Simple Boy expressed his strong desire to become an ambassador for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse, reflecting his commitment to using his talent to raise awareness and educate the youth about the dangers of substance abuse.

Impressed by his dedication, Mutua promptly contacted NACADA CEO, Professor John Muteti, who expressed interest in the collaboration.

Mutua’s initiative aims to connect Stivo Simple Boy with opportunities that align with his vision and talents. By partnering with MCSK and potentially NACADA, the singer would have a platform to advocate for positive change, particularly in the music industry and the fight against drug abuse.

The involvement of MCSK and NACADA in supporting Stivo Simple Boy highlights the synergy between music organizations and government agencies in addressing social issues.

The collaboration aims to leverage the singer’s influence and reach to create awareness and provide guidance to the youth, encouraging them to pursue their dreams while steering clear of harmful substances.

 

