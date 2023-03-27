Connect with us

Politics

Fire Breaks Out At Kenyatta-Family Property Hours After Raid By Unknown Goons

By

Published

fireoutbreak
fireoutbreak

A massive fire has broken out at the Kenyatta family-owned land along the Eastern Bypass in Ruiru, Kiambu county.

The incident occurred shortly after a group of unidentified individuals stormed the Northlands farm, vandalizing property of unknown value.

A multitude of Kenyans on Monday, March 27 reportedly invaded the expansive farm associated with the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The group gained access to the land from the Kamakis side via the busy bypass and were seen stealing sheep from the property.

Some of the people could be seen breaching the fence and carrying livestock. It was not immediately clear what the motive behind the activity is and the Kenyatta family is yet to issue a statement on the reports.

The affected property includes Brookside Dairy and Peponi School, which are situated inside the vast property that stretches for acres.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be determined. The fire department is currently at the scene trying to contain the inferno, which has caused widespread panic among locals.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have been reported in the country, pointing to a growing wave of insecurity and lawlessness.

The authorities have been urged to take immediate action to address the situation before it escalates further.

In another separate incident, unknown people stoned the headquarters of East Africa Spectre along Mombasa Road, a company associated with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In this article:
