Five Politicians To Watch in 2023 

A number of Kenyan politicians rose to prominence after making history in 2022, and while the political scene in the nation is still unstable, several of the leaders have the ability to accomplish even more if they maintain the momentum in 2023.

Below are 5 politicians who are poised to make headlines in 2023.

Raila Odinga

The former Prime Minister is still the face of opposition in Kenya. Despite his advanced age the ODM leader is poised to make headlines this year.

With the Kenya Kwanza planning to create an opposition office for him, the 77 year old is likely to be in the limelight in 2023.

Kalonzo Musyoka

The Wiper Leader became the face and voice of the opposition in Kenyan politics after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition coalition failed to win the Presidency on August 9.

His visibility had surpassed that of the coalition’ s leader, Raila Odinga, who lost the election to President William Ruto.

With Odinga’ s age advancing, Kalonzo will be a man to watch in the coming year.

Kawira Mwangaza

The Meru Governor will be a person to watch in 2023 following her impeachment survival towards the end of 2022. Her relationship with the Meru MCAs is something Kenyans will follow since they had fallen out completely days after she was sworn in.

Johnson Sakaja

The Nairobi County boss will be a person to watch this year due to his recent plans for Nairobi that have received criticism and support in equal measure. His relationship with DP Gachagua will also be followed keenly as Gachagua criticized him in December 2022.

Samson Cherargei

The Nandi Senator has in recent days been seen as one of President William Ruto’s defenders. The 35 year old was arguably the face of the Senate in the last decade and did a lot to promote the oversight role of the Senate, both inside and outside the August House.

