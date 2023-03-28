Focus on agriculture, not demonstrations, Trade CAS Evans Kidero tells Azimio la Umoja supporters

Trade and Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Evans Kidero, has urged young people in Kenya to take advantage of the ongoing rains and engage in agriculture instead of taking to the streets to demonstrate.

Speaking in response to ongoing demonstrations organized by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader, Raila Odinga, Dr. Kidero called on politicians, especially from Nyanza, to encourage their electorates to engage in farming instead of accompanying them to weekly protests.

“The rains are here and our people are currently planting. It is only logical for leaders to facilitate them with the required farm inputs to be able to work on their farms and small businesses,” Dr. Kidero stated.

Mr. Odinga had hinted at asking his supporters to protest three times a week, following the initial call for protests on Mondays and Thursdays. However, Dr. Kidero challenged Mr. Odinga and other elected leaders to play their role in improving the lives of people.

As protests took place on Monday, youth engaged in running battles with police officers, with stones thrown and teargas canisters fired in return.

Dr. Kidero accused some politicians of sponsoring youths to protest, hiring goons and planning riots to cause misery.

He went on to say that public funds meant for development are being diverted by these same leaders to fund mayhem and looting of property from their poor electorate.

Instead, Dr. Kidero urged leaders to divert funds to activities that promote development, such as farming, to mitigate the current hunger situation in the Nyanza counties.

“The whole of Luo Nyanza is yearning for development, with many parents still looking for money to send their children to school. Activities that sabotage and terrorize economic well-being of the people of Nyanza must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Dr. Kidero concluded.

The ongoing protests in Kenya have disrupted businesses, with some shops closing early due to fear of looting and vandalism.