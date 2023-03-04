Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ford Kenya Members Threaten To Leave Kenya Kwanza Over Ruto’s Latest Plan

By

Published

bupxubkfgfgleryrip5bc0cf6cdc38b

File image of President Ruto and Moses Wetangula

Members of the Ford Kenya Party have rejected President Ruto’s move to fold up Kenya Kwanza parties to come up with a single mega political party. 

According to the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s allies, the plan will bring them under the rule of one person, which they argue will end up badly judging by previous happenings.

Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga has stated that based on the history of such formations, they can predict the outcome of the new one and would prefer to quit Kenya Kwanza.

“Never. Never. Never. We would rather fold our tails in Kenya Kwanza than folding our party Ford Kenya. A clever man will learn from other people’s experience but a fool will learn from his own experience,” the lawmaker stated. 

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala stated earlier this week that the proposed merger is the correct way to go, pointing out that having distinct parties cost Kenya Kwanza elected seats in the just finished election.

The former Kakamega Senator however noted that no one will be compelled to fold their party.

“We respect all parties in Kenya Kwanza and we will not force any to dissolve itself. We will listen to views of our members before settling on any decision,” said Malala. 

He also revealed that they are keen on making UDA a big party like the ANC of South Africa and other those in the US.

“We are having a consultative engagement with other parties, our objective being to build a perpetual political party resemblance of the ANC of South Africa and those in the US,” he stated. 

Also Read: Miguna Warns Malala Over Making UDA a Mega Party

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019