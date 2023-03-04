Ford Kenya Members Threaten To Leave Kenya Kwanza Over Ruto’s Latest Plan

Members of the Ford Kenya Party have rejected President Ruto’s move to fold up Kenya Kwanza parties to come up with a single mega political party.

According to the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s allies, the plan will bring them under the rule of one person, which they argue will end up badly judging by previous happenings.

Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga has stated that based on the history of such formations, they can predict the outcome of the new one and would prefer to quit Kenya Kwanza.

“Never. Never. Never. We would rather fold our tails in Kenya Kwanza than folding our party Ford Kenya. A clever man will learn from other people’s experience but a fool will learn from his own experience,” the lawmaker stated.

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala stated earlier this week that the proposed merger is the correct way to go, pointing out that having distinct parties cost Kenya Kwanza elected seats in the just finished election.

The former Kakamega Senator however noted that no one will be compelled to fold their party.

“We respect all parties in Kenya Kwanza and we will not force any to dissolve itself. We will listen to views of our members before settling on any decision,” said Malala.

He also revealed that they are keen on making UDA a big party like the ANC of South Africa and other those in the US.

“We are having a consultative engagement with other parties, our objective being to build a perpetual political party resemblance of the ANC of South Africa and those in the US,” he stated.

