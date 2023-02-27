Foreign Affairs PS Differs With Moses Kuria Over China Square Row 

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has differed with Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over the China Square issue.

In a statement on Sunday February 26, PS Korir told China Square owner Lei Cheng not to bother on CS Kuria’s remarks.

He assured Cheng that he would continue with his business provided he has the required licenses.

“No lawful investment actor – irrespective of their nationality – should be apprehensive because the country’s investment regime is non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory,” the PS stated.

Sing’oei’s response came days after CS Kuria indicated that China Square was unfairly competing with local traders.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba,Nyamakima, Muthurwa l& Eastleigh Traders Association.We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria stated in Friday.

He at the same time promised to help Cheng set up a manufacturing plant that will collaborate with local traders rather than competing with them in the retail business.

“I will assist China Square Owner Mr Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa and River Road Traders,” Kuria stated.

Cheng on February 25 announced that the mega store had been closed indefinitely for evaluation of its strategy.

“This decision has been made to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy, in order to better serve our customers and meet their needs. We are also considering the possibility of cooperating with local traders to enhance our offerings and better integrate with the community.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that you will understand our need to take this action,” China Square announced.

Also Read: Chinese Investors Table Demands To Government After Moses Kuria’s Remarks On China Square