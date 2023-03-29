Connect with us

Politics

Foreign diplomats break silence on Azimio demos

By

Published

20230321 081535

Foreign diplomats based in Kenya have recently broken their silence on the Azimio La Umoja demonstrations, expressing their concerns over the destruction of property and chaos witnessed in the country.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Australia, Canada, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, The United Kingdom, and The United States issued a joint statement calling on leaders to work swiftly towards a resolution.

The statement welcomes the commitment by the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation into recent events, including the destruction of private property, and agrees with the Africa Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson in recalling the successful conduct of the general elections in 2022, and the unanimous confirmation of their results by the Supreme Court.

The commissioners also raise concerns about the recent unrest and violence, including the destruction of places of worship and private property, and its impact on economic activity at a time of significant financial challenges.

The statement acknowledges the right to peaceful protest under Kenya’s Constitution, but also emphasizes the responsibility of all actors to adhere to the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

It highlights that Kenya has rightfully earned a reputation as an anchor of stability, security, and democracy in Africa and beyond, and calls on all actors to work together to maintain and uphold these principles.

