Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto Lands Plum Job in Kenya Kwanza Government

President William Ruto has nominated former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to be a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The nomination was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Wednesday, May 3 during a session at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. President Ruto also nominated Caroline Nzilani to the 11-member JSC.

“His Excellency the President conveys that in exercise of the powers conferred on him via article 171 of the constitution and sections 3 and 5 of the public appointments parliamentary approval act 2011 he has nominated Caroline Nzilani and Isaac Kiprono Ruto as members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The President now seeks the approval of the nominees by this house,” Wetangula said.

Their names will be forwarded to the Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) Committee for formal vetting before their appointments are ratified.

“Standing order 45 provides that upon receipt of a nomination for appointment, such nomination shall stand committed to the relevant departmental committee for consideration.

“In this regard, I refer the message from the President, the certificate of presidential nomination, together with the curriculum vitae and other testimonials of the nominees to the departmental committee of justice and legal affairs for consideration,” he added.

If approved the two will replace Felix Koskei and Prof Olive Mugenda whose five-year term is expiring in November 2023.

Ruto, the former chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG), joins a list of lawmakers who failed in the August 9, 2022 general election and have been offered a second chance by President Ruto. He lost the Bomet Gubernatorial seat to UDA’s Hillary Barchok during the August 9, 2022, general election.

