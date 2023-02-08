Connect with us

Politics

Former Cabinet Secretary to MC Requiem Mass for Education Legend

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 31 at 18.26.47
WhatsApp Image 2023 01 31 at 18.26.47

Raphael Tuju, former Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, will serve as the official emcee at the funeral of the late George Magoha. Magoha was a former Education Cabinet Secretary and had a close relationship with Tuju even after leaving the government.

 

Tuju will not only be emceeing the funeral service in Yala, Siaya County, but also the requiem mass at Consolata Shrine Westlands and another service in Yala.

 

Magoha passed away on January 24 while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. According to his close friend Professor Walter Mwanda, Magoha had a premonition about his death and told his wife that “his time had come and he was happy everything was done”.

Tuju had spoken about Magoha’s passing on January 25 and revealed that he had complained of fatigue but was still fine when Tuju saw him last. Magoha will be laid to rest at his home in Umiru Nyamnina following a funeral service at Odera Akang’o University College Campus in Yala. Magoha was a well-respected figure in the education sector and will be remembered for his contributions and commitment to improving education in Kenya.

The funeral of George Magoha is a significant event for Kenya and the education sector, and Tuju serving as the emcee shows the close relationship he had with Magoha.

 

The events over the next few days will be a chance for friends, family, and colleagues to come together and celebrate Magoha’s life and legacy. Tuju’s role as the emcee of the events will no doubt bring a touch of professionalism and a fitting tribute to the late George Magoha.

