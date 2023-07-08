Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga Teargassed Inside Central Police Station 

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was on Saturday July 8 tear gassed as he demanded the release of activists arrested during the Saba Saba demonstrations.

Mutunga was in the company of Boniface Mwangi and other attorneys demanded for the release of 35 detainees who are being held at the station since Friday, July 7, after being arrested in the streets of Nairobi.

Mutunga expressed his displeasure with the treatment of the Saba Saba demonstrators.

The former Chief Justice observed that dictatorship was taking hold in the country, reversing democratic advances as well as citizen rights and freedom.

“Police have decided to teargas their work place, and beat some of us. This criminal act was ordered by OCS Central Police Station, Moses Mutayi.

“Our “Christian” government is doing the devil’s work. Happy Sabbath William Ruto, Rigathi Gachagua. Continue undermining the Constitution,” Boniface Mwangi tweeted after the incident.

One person was reportedly injured during the incident that disrupted normal operations at the police station.

The photojournalist earlier appealed to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua to take responsibility following the arrest of the protesters and demand for their release.

“Good morning Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and the Azimio fraternity. 35 of your supporters were arrested yesterday. They are being held at Central Police Station. It’s your duty to get them released. Activists being held here are 32. The HRDs were arrested in the CBD,” Mwangi stated.

