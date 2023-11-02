Connect with us

Former CS Adan Mohamed Lands New Role in President Ruto’s Office

ADAN MOHAMED

President William Ruto has appointed former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed as the Chief of Strategy Execution.

In Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, Adan who has been serving on the Council of Economic Advisors under David Ndii will now be stationed at the Executive Office of the President.

“The Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 supersedes Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 issued on 6th of January, 2023,” read the circular.

The former CS will be tasked with the delivery of the Kenya Kwanza government’s agenda in the buildup to the 2027 election.

Adan has been a common figure on President Ruto’s foreign visits, which has raised questions. Notably, when President William Ruto traveled to the United States earlier this year to strengthen trade ties with Mohamed was introduced as Kenya’s Trade Cabinet Secretary, a position previously held by CS Moses Kuria, who has since been appointed Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

His involvement as an economic advisor was also evident in the trade talks between the United States and Kenya and the recent UN General Assembly event in New York.

Adan served in the Jubilee government under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization and Enterprise Development from May 15, 2013, until July 2018, when he was reassigned to the East African Community.

He also ran for Mandera Governor in the 2022 elections but lost to Adan Khalif. He ran on a Jubilee Party ticket at the time.

In November 2022, Mohamed was appointed to the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Other changes made by the Executive Order included the relocation of the Office of the Government Spokesperson to the Executive Office of the President. Previously, the Spokesperson office, which is now led by Isaac Mwaura, was part of the Ministry of ICT.

Also Read: Meet President William Ruto’s Powerful Economic Advisory Council

