Former CS Amina Mohamed Appointed to Key Role in Zimbabwe

File image of Former CS Amina Mohamed

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has been appointed to lead a team of Commonwealth election observers to Zimbabwe ahead of a general election scheduled on August 23, 2023.

The team which was appointed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland includes; Philip McMurdo, Pelonomi Venson, Lomcebo Dlamini, HE Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Prof. Prajapati Trivedi, Dr Nasim Zaidi and Amb. Aloun N’Dombet-Assamba, 

Others are Wyvolyn Patterson, Samuel Oe-Amseb, Nighat Dad, Amb. Julius Peter Moto, Baroness Denise Patricia Kingsmill,Brian Hunter Speers and Kryticous Patrick Nshindano.

The Group’s mandate is to observe the election preparations, polling, counting, and results process, as well as the broader electoral environment.

The observers will evaluate the overall process and, if necessary, make recommendations for upgrading Zimbabwe’s election system.

Before beginning their role the observer group will meet with election authorities, political parties, law enforcement agencies, the diplomatic community, the media, and civil society organisations representing women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

After completing their mission, the COG will present to the Commonwealth Secretary-General a complete report outlining their findings and recommendations.

Zimbabwe is currently through a membership assessment process in order to rejoin the Commonwealth, and this election represents an important step forward in Zimbabwe’s democratic administration.

The COG will be observing the country’s harmonized elections for the second time since Zimbabwe quit the Commonwealth in December 2003.

