Former CS George Magoha Lands New Job After Exiting Government

Former Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha has landed a new role three months after leaving the Ministry of Education.

The former CS will be a lecturer at the Maseno University school of surgery.

Maseno University’s Director of Public Relations, Owen McOnyango, confirmed Magoha’s new position, noting that his extensive experience was an asset.

“Our School of Medicine is relatively new and to get an experienced and strong personality like Magoha is definitely a plus for us,” McOnyango stated.

"We are lucky as an institution because our School of Medicine is relatively new and it will be a boost to have a strong personality like Magoha in our team," he added.

Magoha’s return to academia marks his second tenure as a lecturer at a higher education institution.

He began his teaching career at the University of Nairobi (UoN) as a professor of Urological and Transplant Surgery at the College of Health Sciences.

Magoha moved through the ranks to become the institution’s Vice Chancellor in 2005.

He held the job for ten years before leaving in 2015 to become the chair of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta then promoted him to become the Education CS on March 1, 2019.

He was the face of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for three years where he spearheaded changes made to the curriculum.

In an interview with journalists in August 2022, Magoha hinted at going back to his clinic at the Nairobi Hospital.

“I will miss you, journalists, you played a big role. If you have issues with passing urine, pass by my clinic in Nairobi Hospital,” Magoha said on August 22, 2022.

