Former CS Rashid Echesa Lands Plum Job in President Ruto’s Government

President William Ruto has appointed former Sports CS Rashid Echesa as the Chairman of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Order.

In a gazette notice dated May 18, Echesa will serve in the board for a period of three years effective Friday May 19.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Paragraph 6 (1) (a) of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Order, 2012, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint rashid echesa to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th May, 2023,” the notice read.

President Ruto at the same time revoked the appointment of L. Arch. Robert M. Kariuki, an appointee of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Echesa is an ardent supporter of President William Ruto and he is believed to have entered Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in 2017 through Ruto.

He was, however, sacked from his cabinet post months later under unclear circumstances.

Echesa unsuccessfully vied for the Mumias West Parliamentary seat in the August 9, 2022 general election on a UDA party ticket.

Also Read: Rashid Echesa Caught on Camera Slapping IEBC Official in Matungu