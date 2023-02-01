Former Gender CS Margaret Kobia Lands New Job at the University of Nairobi

Former Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary has landed a new role at the University of Nairobi.

Kobia was appointed as an adjunct research professor at the University of Nairobi where she reported to work last week Monday.

“My appointment is with the University of Nairobi, Directorate of African Women Studies Centre. I have reported and I feel very refreshed working with other professors and researchers on public policy, governance and inclusion,” Kobia told the Nation newspaper on Tuesday.

Kobia was the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) between 2013 and 2018, prior to joining former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

The former CS was also the Director General of Kenya School of Government before joining PSC.

Kobia previously also served as Vice President of the Commonwealth Association of Public Administration Management (CAPAM).

She holds a PhD Degree in Human Resource Education from the University of Illinois.

Kobia has joined the list of former Cabinet Ministers who have ventured into other businesses after leaving government.

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru last weekend confirmed that he is the new President of Jumo, a South African based financial services start-up.

Former Tourism minister Najib Balala works for Fauna and Flora International (FFI), an international NGO dedicated to protecting threatened wildlife and habitats.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is doing farming and charity while former Transport CS James Macharia is doing private business.

Former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa on the other hand has joined active politics and is always in the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya public rallies.

Former Education CS, Prof George Magoha, who died on Tuesday last week, had landed a job as a professor of surgery at Maseno University.

