Former Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi Lands Plum Role in Nairobi County 

Former Health Chief Admnistative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has been appointed as the chairperson of the Pumwani Hospital Board by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his changes in the various hospital boards.

According to a gazette notice dated Friday April 28, Mwangangi will serve in the board for a period of three years.

Sakaja also appointed Evalyne Ikwii Omasaja, Saidi Motokaa, Zahra Mohammed, Ustadh Hassan Ali Amin and Ali Joram Juma Mkwambaa as board members of the Pumwani Hospital.

The changes to the hospital’s board are intended to improve service delivery, even as Sakaja places health at the center of his core mandate.

Mwangangi rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she routinely provided updates on the virus’s status in the country.

Her charming smile and beauty made her a darling to Kenyans who at the time were in a lockdown.

In December 2022 Governor Sakaja named her as the Director of Health Systems Strengthening at Amref Health Africa’s Kenya office.

The young doctor was also a member of a task team constituted by Governor Sakaja last year to assess and propose health-care improvements in Nairobi.

Sakaja founded the task force in September 2022 after an impromptu visit to Mama Lucy Hospital.

Kenya Healthcare Federation CEO Githinji Gitahi chaired the task team, which included Olive Mugenda, chairperson of Kenyatta University Hospital, Anastasia Nyalita, Dorcas Kemunto, William Charles Fryda, Karei Mwenda, and county secretary Jairus Musumba.

Also Read: CAS Mercy Mwangangi Speaks On Her Resemblance With Margret Kenyatta