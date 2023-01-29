Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru Lands Powerful Job in South Africa 

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has landed a plum job just four months after exiting government.

Joe Mucheru is now the second President of Jumo fintech company which is located in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former CS confirmed his appointment on his LinkedIn profile and promised to help Jumo to deliver its growth goals, navigate the regulatory landscape and build its presence across Africa.

According to the Jumo the former CS will bring in depth knowledge to its executive board.

“He brings a wealth of government experience and in-depth knowledge of pan-African tech to the JUMO executive team and board,” said Jumo.

Jumo deals with banks, mobile network operators (MNOs), and e-commerce players to provide financial products in Africa and Asia’s emerging markets.

The fintech primarily targets MSMEs that require immediate access to funding in order to grow and invest, and it has served 10 million customers since its inception in 2015.

Mucheru left the government in October 2022 following the end of Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

The former CS previously served as Google’s head of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and was based in Nairobi, serving as the tech giant’s first SSA employee after joining in 2007.

He led the delivery of strategy, business planning, and operations at Google and was instrumental in establishing Google’s presence on the African continent.

He also served as the firm’s Energy Access and Investment Regional Lead for Africa from before he joined former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

Mucheru has also been on the boards of many Kenyan companies, including the M-Pesa Foundation Academy advisory board, the payments platform Bitpesa (now Aza Group), and GiveDirectly.

While being vetted in 2015 Mucheru stated that he was worth Ksh 500 at the time with Ksh267 million in deferred income.

