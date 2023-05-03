Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s Wife Shortlisted For Plum Government Job

Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati’s wife Mary Wanyonyi has been shortlisted among 10 candidates set to battle it out for the position of chairperson of the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Mary holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce with a bias in Accounting. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) and a member of ICPAK and ICIFA.

She has served as a member of the Cooperative University College, Kenyatta National Hospital, and Maasai Mara University boards.

Her husband left IEBC on January 17, after completing his constitutional tenure, during which he oversaw two General Elections in 2017 and 2022.

Other candidates shortlisted for the CRA position include; Maurice Odhiambo Onyango, John Njeri Njagi Moses K. Lessonet, Hussein Elema Dima, Charles Githinji Gathuto, Esther J. Joimett, Paul Kuria Kamau, Felicity Nkirote Biriri and Thomas Ludindi Mwadeghu.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed on May 10, 2023, and May 11, 2023.

“Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on the date and time indicated. Candidates should be at the venue at least fifteen (15) minutes before the starting time,” PSC said in a statement that shortlisted the 10.

They will be required to produce original copies of their National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts as well as other supporting documents and testimonials.

The candidates are also required to produce clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

