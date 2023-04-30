Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta Removes Top Jubilee Officials in Political Shake-up

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused controversy by expelling high-ranking Jubilee officials believed to be associated with President William Ruto, using undated resignation letters.

The decision was made during a National Executive Council meeting as Kenyatta seeks to regain control of the former ruling party.

The dismissed officials were associated with the faction led by Kanini Kega, which has declared the party is working with President Ruto and his administration. Kenyatta’s move is seen as a major escalation of the wrangles roiling the former ruling party and is aimed at initiating a purge against perceived rebels.

Kenyatta has largely stayed out of the conflict until recently when he announced he would not allow a takeover of the party. The party’s Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, revealed that all the top officials signed undated resignation letters when they were appointed and were told that Kenyatta could act on them whenever necessary.

The NEC meeting is said to have settled on Murathe to act as the party chairperson until May 22, when the party holds its NDC. Kenyatta has also issued a 21-day notice to the party members of a special NDC, which is set to review, formulate and approve Jubilee party policies as well as receive a status report from the NEC.

Kenyatta plans to remove all officials perceived to be allied to President Ruto during the convention.