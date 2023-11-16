Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae Lands Plum State Job

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae has been appointed as Chairperson of the Universal Service Advisory Council.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday November 15, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo who made the appointment announced that the ex-governor will serve in the position for a period of three years effective November 15.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 102K (6) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy appoints James E. O. Ongwae Chairperson,” read the gazette notice in part.

At the same time CS Owalo appointed Patrick Muriithi Mwati, Dr. Amos Omolo, Lily Cherono Koech, Francis Parsimei Gitau, Joy Frida Nkirote Mutuma, Dr. Ferdinand Chirure Nyongesa, Benjamin Kiptanui Rop and Elizabeth Limagur as board members of the Universal Service Advisory Council.

They will sit on the agency’s board as members for three years.

The Universal Service Administration Council (USAC) provides strategic policy recommendations for the administration and implementation of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The USF was established in 2013 to promote broad access, capacity building, and innovation in information and communications technology services.

Ongwae is the immediate former Governor of the Kisii County government. He was first elected in 2013 on an ODM ticket and was re-elected in 2017 also under the Raila-Odinga led party.

In the 2022 general elections, Ongwae drummed support for the Azimio la Umoja coalition but later dumped the coalition for Kenya Kwanza after President William Ruto won the presidency.

In September 2022, he led a delegation of Gusii leaders to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s official residence in Karen for a meeting.

Ongwae was among eight candidates shortlisted as members of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) early this year. He, however, failed to secure the position.

