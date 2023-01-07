Connect with us

Politics

Former KTN News Anchor Mike Gitonga Lands Luctrative State House Job

Photo of Mike Gitonga

Former KTN News anchor Mike Gitonga has been appointed as the new Secretary of State Functions.

Taking to social media on Saturday, January 7, the media personality expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for appointing him to serve in the position.

Gitonga also thanked First Lady Rachel Ruto, in whose office he has been serving as the Communication Director prior to the new appointment.

“With a new year comes new beginnings I am first of all grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya William Ruto for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary of State Functions,” he wrote.

“I am indebted to the First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto. Your leadership and guidance are invaluable I will work to the best of my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of this role, so help me God.” He added.

The Secretary of State Functions position is a revamped government spokesperson office that was previously occupied by Rtd Col. Cyrus Oguna.

Gitonga’s roles will entail writing and distributing news releases, talking points for public appearances and updating content on the website as well as the social media platforms of the Office of Secretary State Functions. 

He will also be tasked with providing oversight of the technical operations of the Directorates of Information, Public Communication, and Film Services, Kenya News Agency, Government Advertising Agency, Office of the Information Secretary, the Government Media Centre and all affiliated functions in various Ministries and Government Agencies.

unnamed 24

Mike Gitonga

Gitonga has an extensive strategic understanding of electrical engineering, leadership development, communication, and branding.

He graduated from Nottingham University in the UK with a degree in electrical engineering.

Before joining Standard Group PLC as a newscaster for the morning show on KTN News, Gitonga also worked at Family Media.

 

