Former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi arrested while leading protests

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has been arrested for leading a protest against the high cost of living. Muriithi, along with politician Carolyne Wanjiku, was taken into custody and is currently held at Nyahururu Police Station.

Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander Jackline Gacheri confirmed Muriithi’s arrest. The former governor and Wanjiku were leading a group of youths when they were intercepted by the police.

Muriithi, who had been vocal about the grievances surrounding the high cost of living, questioned the grounds for his arrest.

He expressed his desire to understand the specific law they had supposedly violated through their protest. However, the reasons for their arrest were not immediately disclosed and were promised to be revealed later.

