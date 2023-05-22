Former MP Calls Out President Ruto Over NLC Declaration 

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando has faulted President William Ruto over his plan to move some roles of the National Land Commission (NLC) to the Ministry of Lands.

Kabando in a statement on Monday May 22, termed the proposal as irregular and unconstitutional.

“Ruto’s roadside decree that the Ministry of Lands will take over functions of National Land Commission @NLC_Kenya is illegal, irregular and unconstitutional. It’s a crude effort to kill constitutional governance and spirit of CoK2010. A ploy to empower the Mafia at Ardhi House,” he stated.

Kabando went on to warn Ruto that the time for establishing an imperial presidency has passed, implying that he lacks the authority to make assertions like that on the NLC.

“Rais Ruto should know that days imperial presidency lorded it over the legislature, judiciary, everyone are gone. Constitutional agencies have their mandate well cut-out. Even “goodies” he’s dishing in churches and burials shouldn’t be, unless budgeted and approved by Parliament,” he added.

Ruto on Sunday slashed powers of NLC saying there was a massive corruption within the commission especially during the compensation process.

“In my government, I have directed that there will be no any form of corruption. And that is why I have instructed that NLC will no longer be involved in evaluation on matters concerning land compensation,” Ruto announced.

The Head of State directed that it is only the Ministry of Lands that will have the power to carry out land evaluation for fair compensation.

“I want NLC to listen to me carefully, because that is where corruption is rampant. Someone gives a bribe and a land that is worth Ksh100,000 is valued at Ksh1 million and if you do not pay your land is undervalued. That must stop immediately,” he stated.

