Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Former MP Calls Out President Ruto Over NLC Declaration 

By

Published

FB IMG 1683195847274

File image of Presidnet William Ruto

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando has faulted President William Ruto over his plan to move some roles of the National Land Commission (NLC) to the Ministry of Lands. 

Kabando in a statement on Monday May 22, termed the proposal as irregular and unconstitutional. 

“Ruto’s roadside decree that the Ministry of Lands will take over functions of National Land Commission @NLC_Kenya is illegal, irregular and unconstitutional. It’s a crude effort to kill constitutional governance and spirit of CoK2010.  A ploy to empower the Mafia at Ardhi House,” he stated. 

Kabando went on to warn Ruto that the time for establishing an imperial presidency has passed, implying that he lacks the authority to make assertions like that on the NLC.

“Rais Ruto should know that days imperial presidency lorded it over the legislature, judiciary, everyone are gone. Constitutional agencies have their mandate well cut-out. Even “goodies” he’s dishing in churches and burials shouldn’t be, unless budgeted and approved by Parliament,” he added.

20220901 103418

Kabando Wa Kabando

Ruto on Sunday slashed powers of NLC saying there was a massive corruption within the commission especially during the compensation process.

“In my government, I have directed that there will be no any form of corruption. And that is why I have instructed that NLC will no longer be involved in evaluation on matters concerning land compensation,” Ruto announced.

The Head of State directed that it is only the Ministry of Lands that will have the power to carry out land evaluation for fair compensation. 

“I want NLC to listen to me carefully, because that is where corruption is rampant. Someone gives a bribe and a land that is worth Ksh100,000 is valued at Ksh1 million and if you do not pay your land is undervalued. That must stop immediately,” he stated. 

Also Read: Ahmednasir’s Advice To President Ruto in Fighting Corruption

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019