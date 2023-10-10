Connect with us

Former MP Goes After Gachagua Over Sidelining Him And Ndindi Nyoro

FB IMG 1683869791564

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly sidelining him together with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Ngujiri claimed that he persuaded President William Ruto to pick Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“Gachagua unajua vile sisi tulifanya kazi. Unajua vile tulikutetea, vile tulifanya Kazi Kubwa. Lakini today mimi na Ndindi Nyoro umetuweka nje,” Ngunjiri said.

“Tulifanya kesi. Mimi nilikua kama mzee, mpaka nikalia machozi nikitetea Gachagua pamoja na Ndindi nyoro. Bibi ya Gachagua alilia. Kwa sababu tulikua na mvurutano kubwa tukiulizana tutafanya nini,” he added.

Ngujiri also observed that nobody should take credit for the support Ruto got saying it was Ruto who earned himself the support of the region.

File Image of Kimani Ngujiri.

The former MP went on to say he has no bad blood with the Deputy President but warned him against having differences with his boss.

“I also want to remind the DP that the most important thing after one is elected as President is to unite all Kenyans. The President cannot go somewhere and talk about shares. He is a symbol of unity. He must work everywhere even if he won’t get elected in those areas, including Nyanza,” Ngujiri remarked.

He further urged Gachagua to learn from the relationship between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and then Deputy President Ruto in the previous regime.

“I plead with Gachagua, please learn from history. We had problems during the last government between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto, who was then Deputy President. We do not that situation to repeat itself,” Ngujiri continued.

Also Read: Kioni Reacts To Gachagua’s Plan To Hold Talks With Uhuru

