Politics

Former MP slams President Ruto’s promises, calls them empty words

By

Published

unnamed 11

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando has criticized President William Ruto for not fulfilling his promises to Kenyans.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Kabando called out Ruto for failing to deliver on his promises to provide free secondary education, unga for ugali at Sh70, and universal health coverage within his first 100 days in office.

Kabando also expressed doubt that Ruto’s latest promise to lower cooking gas prices would work, saying that the President should either introduce subsidies on essential commodities or anchor conducive public policies for market forces to favor wananchi.

“Ruto pledged the following within 100 days of his presidency; free secondary education, unga for ugali at sh70, universal health coverage. None of these has been done,” Kabando said.

“He has now promised 2kg cooking gas at Sh300 from Sh2800, in 100 days. It won’t work.”

Ruto had pledged to lower the prices of cooking gas across the country during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund and Second Product of the Hustler Fund at KICC. He promised to reduce the cost of a 6 kg gas cylinder to either Sh300 or Sh500 by June 2023, and to remove the tax on cooking gas with an aim to eliminate the use of wood fuel.

Kabando’s criticism comes amid growing concern among Kenyans about the high cost of living. With the cost of essential commodities such as food and fuel on the rise, many Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet. Ruto’s promise to lower cooking gas prices may offer some relief, but as Kabando has pointed out, it remains to be seen whether the President can deliver on his promises.

