Former Mt Kenya MP Dies in Nairobi

Former North Imenti Member of Parliament Silas Muriuki has passed away at the age of 74.

Muriuki died on Wednesday, September 6 while undergoing treatment as a hospital in Nairobi.

According to reports the former MP died after a protracted battle with an illness that was yet to be disclosed.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi was among the first government officials to mourn the former lawmakers.

Linturiu mourned Muriuki as a diligent man who passionately served his people.

“I’ve received with sadness the news of the demise of my former colleague in the National Assembly and former North Imenti MP, Hon Silas Muriuki, who passed on today. The passing on of Hon. Muriuki is a big loss not only to his family, relatives, and close friends but also to the people of North Imenti and the nation, which he served diligently,” said Linturi.

He added, “May god give the family strength and fortitude at this moment of mourning may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi eulogized Muriuki as a great leader who had a great mind.

“We have lost a great mind and a great leader! Hon. Silas Muriuki Ruteere, your achievements will not be forgotten. May your soul Rest In Peace,” he stated.

Muriuki was the sole representative of the Mazingira Green Party of Kenya and represented the North Imenti constituency between 2007 and 2013.

He lost his seat during the 2013 general election to Abdul Rahim Dawood. He tried another shot in 2017 but was again defeated by Dawoods who is serving in the position up to date.

Prior to becoming an MP, Muriuki worked as a teacher and was the head teacher of a school for the deaf.

He attended Meru High School and the University of Nairobi (UoN), where he studied economics.