Former Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu Showers Praises On President Ruto

Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngujiri Wambugu has showered President William Ruto with praises on how he has governed the country in his first 3 month.Speaking on his newly launched Youtube channel Ngunjiri TV the former lawmaker noted that President Ruto is delivering on key promises to the people who supported him during the electioneering period.

“We have had a lot of people who have given political promises over the years since independence, and one of the things he has done right is fulfilling the promises he gave,” he said.

Ngujiri cited National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who were mocked earlier this year after they joined the Ruto camp but have now landed top government roles.

“The consolidation in the western region is happening like it has never been seen before and we have to give it to President Ruto,” Ngujiri said.

The Jubilee allied politician also said that no amount of finger pointing will take away the fact Kenya Kwanza thrashed Azimio in the August polls despite having the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the system and deep state.

“We can argue and debate about the technicalities but it is important for all of us who rallied against him to accept we lost. We did everything we could to stop him from becoming President but he was able to run over us,” he remarked.

He further commended the Head of State for honoring his promises to the people of Mt Kenya and giving them a number of top government jobs.

“You cannot fight the President especially in the central region because he has actually delivered beyond what we expected,” he said.

“We have learnt from the President himself that preparing early is the only way to achieve what you want politically and since we have been accustomed to work then politicking, this has changed and we can see even with his interactions in western where he got minimal votes,” he added.

Also Read: Meet Three Individuals Charlene Ruto Hangs Out With in Private