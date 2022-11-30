Former ODM MP Dumps Azimio, Declares Support For Ruto

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has taken another hit after a former Member of Parliament declared his support for President William Ruto.

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel officially dumped the ODM party on Tuesday after using it to run for the seat in the recently concluded general election.

Lempurkel, who was considered as one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s key Maasai allies in recent years, says his decision to leave the Orange Party is related to the recent EALA elections.

He cites the ODM party leader’s decision to support his daughter, Winnie, for the EALA position at his expense as the primary reason for his departure.

“I was disappointed by Raila’s decision to nominate his daughter Winnie rather than me. ” I’ve been with him for a long time. ” During the campaign, he assured me that one of the EALA slots would be assigned to me, ” said the former MP.

In addition to declaring his support for President William Ruto, Lempurkel has announced his membership in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He also regretted not voting for Ruto in the general election on August 9.

The current administration, according to the former MP, has good intentions for the Maa community.

Furthermore, he claims that a number of appointments made by President Ruto from the community played a role in his decision to join the government.

“The Maa nation is grappling with the appointment of a cabinet secretary, two principal secretaries, the State House comptroller, and other positions.This has caused me to reconsider and shift my political allegiance to the head of state because, at the end of the day, service delivery to the people is more important than politics, ” Lempurkel said.

The former MP is the latest politician to defect from the ODM and join Kenya Kwanza.

