Politics

Former police boss Joseph Boinnet lands state job

By

Published

Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has been appointed as the new Deputy National Security Advisor by President William Ruto. The appointment was formalised in a Gazette Notice dated March 6, 2023. The notice also announced the appointment of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma as Secretary of the National Security Council.

Boinnet had previously contested for the Elgeyo Marakwet Governor seat in the August 2022 elections but lost. Before the elections, he had resigned as Cabinet Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. He had served as Inspector General of Police for four years from 2015 to 2019.

Juma, on the other hand, had been named as the National Security Advisor in President Ruto’s cabinet in 2022, having served in the previous cabinet. Her appointment as Secretary of the National Security Council is seen as a promotion within the administration.

The appointments come as the Ruto administration seeks to strengthen its national security and intelligence apparatus. The National Security Council plays a crucial role in the country’s security architecture and is responsible for advising the President on matters relating to national security.

