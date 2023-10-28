Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Breaks Silence as He Turns a Year Old

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday broke his silence as Kenyans from all corners of the country showered him with birthday wishes as he turned 62.

The former president, who spoke during a warm chat with Kameme FM host Muthoni Wa Kirumba, said he was grateful to be a year older. Uhuru thanked the presenter and all those who remembered him on his special day.

“I am grateful, am grateful you have remembered me, may God also bless you the way you have prayed for me. I pray you live many years and have good health. Even all your listeners, I make the same prayers for them. I don’t have anything to say,” the former head of state said.

Uhuru declined to discuss his age milestone in further detail during a lighthearted exchange with the show host.

“How many years have you turned?” Muthoni wa Kirumba asked.

“Stop asking about years, let’s say whatever years God has given us, we are grateful to him. Stop asking me many questions about years.

“Life begins at 40, I can guarantee you that because that age passed a long time ago. And where God has got us, we say thank you to him. We pray he continues keeping us in peace, and good health. We also pray for our country because it is also about to turn 60 years old,” Uhuru responded.

Uhuru, an enthusiastic reggae lover, chose I Got You, Babe, by UB40 as the music he would like the host to play for him.

In the course of the conversation, Uhuru also refused to divulge his whereabouts or activities in spite of repeated requests for information.

It has been months since the former President last spoke. On July 24, he made his last public appearance.

He met with editors from media outlets and talked about a number of topics, including the raid at his son’s home and his relationship with President William Ruto.

Uhuru stated at the time that he would be laying low so as to spend more time with his family.

But since then, he has taken a number of low-key trips, one of which was to Uganda while serving as the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s peace facilitator.

