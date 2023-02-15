Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Lands New Role In The African Union

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed to lead a team of African Union election observation mission to Nigeria in the forthcoming General election.

A statement by AU Chairman Moussa Faki appointed Uhuru Kenyatta as the team leader of the 90-member from various AU member states.

“In this regard, and given your Pan African credentials and solid commitment to democracy, peace and development on the continent of Africa, I am pleased to kindly request you to lead the AU election observation mission to Nigeria,” AU Chairman Moussa Faki said in a letter.

The mission will comprise AU representatives committee, Pan-African Parliament, election management agencies, independent election experts and civil society organizations.

Uhuru is expected to jet out of the country on Monday next week until March 3.

“While in Abuja, you will hold consultations with the political leadership of the country and electoral stakeholders in a bid to promote credible, transparent and peaceful electoral process before, during and after the elections,” Faki said.

The former president’s selection to lead the mission has also been communicated by the AU to the Kenyan embassy and permanent mission to the organization.

According to Faki, the implementation is consistent with the AU’s democracy tools, particularly the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance.

The AU Commission will pay Uhuru’s costs while he is in Nigeria.

The observers’ task will be to provide a fair and accurate evaluation of the electoral procedures, including a determination of how closely the elections were conducted in accordance with regional, continental, and international norms.

They will also provide suggestions for how to enhance future elections and show the solidarity and support of the AU for the consolidation of democracy, peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria.

The Nigerians are scheduled to vote for their new President on Friday February 25.

