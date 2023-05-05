Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Mourns Dedan Kimathi’s Widow

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mau Mau heroine Mukami Kimathi, describing her as an enduring symbol of Kenya’s liberation struggle.

The retired President in a statement on Friday May 5 said Mama Mukami, who passed on last night, continuously demonstrated the true spirit of patriotism and loyalty to the country.

“Throughout her life, Mama Mukami demonstrated what genuine patriotism means and how citizens are supposed to work towards the progress of their motherland.

“Indeed as a true patriot, she never failed to play her role as a mentor and a leader worthy emulating,” said Uhuru.

The former Head of State pointed out that despite her health challenges in the recent past, Mama Mukami stood steadfastly not only for the welfare of her family but of the country as she continued to encourage those she interacted with to continue working for the good of the nation.

“Despite the health challenges which she experienced in her old age, Mama Mukami was always eager to support all leaders in finding tangible solutions to challenges facing the country.

“For those of us who had the privilege of interacting with her, we will forever cherish the moments we shared and thank God for having given us the opportunity to associate with such a great warrior,” he added.

The former Head of State further called on all leaders to emulate Mama Mukami by fighting for the greater good of the nation. He prayed to God to give the bereaved family the fortitude and strength to bear the loss as the country mourns the nation’s freedom heroine.

Mukami passed on while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi after developing breathing difficulties.

She played a crucial role in the campaign that assisted Kenya in regaining its independence from the colonizers.

Until her death, Mukami advocated for the exhumation of her husband’s remains from the Kamiti Maximum Prison and to be buried at his home.

