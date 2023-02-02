Connect with us

Politics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sercurity Detail Allegedly Withdrawn

By

Published

IMG 20230201 WA0014

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai has sensationally claimed that the security detail of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been withdrawn.

In a statement via Twitter the ODM Politician stated that his sources within the security forces have told him that the government has withdrawn Uhuru’s security detail. 

“Sources within the security structures have revealed to me that the security detail of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been withdrawn. The security detail was withdrawn yesterday, no reason was given for the withdrawal,” Alai tweeted. 

His allegations come a day after Nandi Senator Simon Cherargei urged President Ruto to withdraw the privileges Uhuru has been enjoying since he handed over power in September 2022.

Cherargei stated that Uhuru’s government vehicles, security detail, and monetary benefits should be removed over participating in politics. 

“Under the law when you retire as president you are given some government support line vehicle security, money and office but if you saw him on Monday, he is still active in politics he hasn’t retired,” he noted.

A retired president is entitled to at least 30 office and home staff, including two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers and up to six security guards. 

He is also entitled to monthly pension fuel, house and entertainment allowances and Ksh 332,062 to cater for his electricity, telephone and water bills.

To cover his transportation needs, he is entitled to two four-wheel drive motor cars of his choice.

A former Head of State together with his wife are entitled to diplomatic passports, local and foreign travel allowances of up to four trips per year of no more than two weeks each, and access to the VIP lounge at all Kenyan airports.

Also Read: 2019 Multimillion NCBA Deal That Has Come Back To Haunt Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

