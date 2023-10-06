Former Tourism CS Najib Balala Lands Global Job

Former Tourism and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has been appointed as a Tourism Advisor by Tony Blair Institute (TBI).

In a statement on Friday Balala said he will be part of a global team of strategists, policy experts, and delivery practitioners who will work with political leaders and governments to drive change across the world.

“Honored to have been appointed by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) as a Tourism Advisor part of a global team of political strategists, policy experts, delivery practitioners who work with governments and political leaders around the world to drive change,” Balala stated.

TBI is a global organisation founded by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The institute serves several roles including a governance role which mainly focuses on working with governments and leaders of fragile, developing, and emerging states to enhance their effectiveness.

Balala served in the previous regime as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining between 2013 and 2015 before he was moved to the Tourism Ministry in June 2015 and served in the position until October 2022 all under retired president Uhuru Kenyatta.

After exiting cabinet in 2022, Balala was appointed as the vice president of Fauna and Flora International, the role of the organization was to protect threatened species and ecosystems worldwide.

He joins a section of former ministers who landed new jobs after exiting the cabinet.

Margaret Kobia who served as the Public Service CS in the previous regime was in February appointed as an adjunct research professor at the University of Nairobi.

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru was in January appointed as the global president of London-based fintech company Jumo.

